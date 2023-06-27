Will Ottawa's entire summer be smoky? Meteorologist says it's not likely

Winds from the north that deposited hazardous concentrations of wildfire smoke from northern Quebec over Ottawa-Gatineau on Sunday and Monday aren't expected to be a regular occurrence this summer, according to a meteorologist.

The winter frequently delivers frigid northerly or northwesterly wind to the area, but those winds are less common in summer.

"We may have an episode or two, but they probably will become more and more spaced-out and less and less frequent," said Peter Kimbell, a warning preparedness meteorologist for Environment Canada.

Ottawa's air quality health index reached 10+ on Sunday morning, representing a "very high risk" to human health.

It dropped to high risk overnight, then improved to moderate risk Monday afternoon and was expected to become low-risk Monday evening.

Peter Kimbell, a warning preparedness meteorologist with Environment Canada, says northerly winds aren't typical of summer. (CBC)

The air quality health index hasn't been available for downtown Ottawa since noon Monday, but was expected to remain low risk Tuesday before climbing back up to a moderate risk on Wednesday.

That's because once heavy rains pass, northerly wind will blow in again, ushering in more smoke, Kimbell said.

Ottawa had a burn ban in effect, but it was repealed Tuesday after Monday's heavy rain.

Monday relief brought by Michigan low pressure system

A southwesterly wind ahead of a low pressure system over Michigan delivered comparatively cleaner air to the capital region as Monday progressed.

You might not expect air from the American automotive manufacturing belt to bring respiratory relief, but that's what happened.

People should take precautions when pollution levels reach high and very high risk, according to Environment Canada. That means reducing or avoiding strenuous outdoor activities, keeping windows shut and running air purifiers.

Emily Morrison is a healthy environments program manager with Ottawa Public Health.

She said her office isn't creating new guidelines for outdoor activities in the summer, but is advising people to take precautions as needed.

"Each person needs to listen to their body and adjust as needed," she said.

Morrison said no matter what the summer wind brings, people who feel they need an N95 mask shouldn't hesitate to put one on.