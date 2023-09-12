Ontario police watchdog investigating man's death in Ottawa

Ontario's Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is checking to see whether Ottawa police officers did anything criminal when they responded to a call about "an unwanted man" at an apartment building who later died.

In a news release, the unit said officers were called to the building on McEwan Avenue near Mud Lake and Britannia Beach west of the core around 5:30 a.m.

Officers found the man in "medical distress" and called paramedics, according to the SIU.

It said the man became unresponsive, was taken to hospital and was pronounced dead. An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday.

The SIU is an independent body that looks into whether criminal charges should be laid against Ontario police officers who may have been involved in someone's death or serious injury, may have discharged a firearm at someone or may have sexually assaulted someone.