Skip to Main Content
Police watchdog called in after man dies in fall from Ottawa balcony
Ottawa

Police watchdog called in after man dies in fall from Ottawa balcony

Ontario's police watchdog is investigating a man's fatal fall from an east Ottawa balcony Wednesday.

23-year-old died Wednesday on Jasmine Crescent

CBC News ·
Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit is investigating a man's fatal fall from an apartment building balcony in Ottawa on Oct. 7, 2020. (Yvon Theriault/CBC)

Ontario's police watchdog is investigating a man's fatal fall from an east Ottawa balcony Wednesday.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU), which investigates death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault that have some kind of police involvement, is looking into what led to a 23-year-old man falling to his death from an apartment building.

Ottawa police tweeted there was a police investigation in the 2000 block of Jasmine Crescent in the city's Gloucester neighbourhood, and that the SIU is now involved.

No further details are immediately available.

 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

now