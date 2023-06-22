Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway name vote could end 'truly painful' reminder

The National Capital Commission (NCC) is expected to vote Thursday on a new name for the Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway.

The Ottawa River Parkway was renamed in 2012 after Canada's first prime minister, who oversaw the centralization and expansion of the country's residential school system.

Indigenous people have called for a new name for years. Ottawa city councillors along the roadway joined them in 2021 and in January of this year, the NCC's board voted to change the name.

Earlier this month, its CEO said the new name Kichi Zībī Mīkan was chosen after consulting Algonquin people.

Mīkan, pronounced MEE-khan, is an Algonquin word meaning road or path. Kichi Zībī means great river and is the Algonquin name for what would later be called the Ottawa River.

Albert Dumont, an Algonquin spiritual advisor from Kitigan Zibi Anishinābeg First Nation north of Ottawa, has been one of the leading advocates for changing the name and said it's going to feel good hearing the replacement.

"My heart will be glad every time," he told the CBC's Hallie Cotnam.

"I've got to say it was truly painful to hear it so much everyday; how the road conditions are, and traffic in the morning."

The Ottawa area is unceded Algonquin territory and the river the parkway runs along is integral to Algonquin life.

"I heard a woman from Manitoba say one time that the Oldman River in Manitoba was as much of her identity as the blood in her veins," Dumont said.

"That's how the Algonquins feel about this river here. It really is."

The Kichi Zībī is the Algonquin 'heartland,' according to Pikwàkanagàn's cultural centre. It allowed for trade to the Great Lakes and James Bay areas. (Denis Babin/CBC)

Macdonald's government enforced policies that starved Indigenous people to force them from their land and outlawed their ceremonies.

It also centralized and expanded a residential school system that took generations of children from their families and tried to wipe out their cultures. There was widespread abuse and thousands of children were killed, with trauma still being felt today.

"Understand what Macdonald wanted to do to the Indigenous peoples: he wanted them to disappear and his laws and policies are clear on that," Dumont said.

"He is guilty of genocide. People need to think about that and process it."

Albert Dumont offers tobacco on the river's shore. He gave specific permission for this photograph to be taken. (Hallie Cotnam/CBC)

Dumont said there are people who disagree with changing the name.

"You can't compare a name disappearing from a roadway to him doing everything he possibly could to make a people disappear."

In a June 7 letter addressed to Kitigan Zibi Anishinābeg Chief Dylan Whiteduck, NCC CEO Tobi Nussbaum said an unveiling ceremony will be planned for this fall if the board approves the name at Thursday's meeting.

Dumont said he'd like to see Algonquin leaders at that ceremony and a feast included.

"Just to be able to say something good has happened and we're happy about it and it was the right thing to do."