Ice storm threat prompts city to declare significant weather event

The City of Ottawa has declared a significant weather event for Wednesday with the forecast calling for freezing rain and the potential for an ice storm.

Freezing rain and ice pellets are forecast overnight into Wednesday afternoon for an area stretching from Renfrew County through Ottawa-Gatineau to Prescott-Russell.

Environment Canada says prolonged freezing rain could lead to significant ice buildup of 10 to 15 millimetres in some areas.

There is a risk of power outages and tree damage. The city is warning residents to be prepared by having flashlights and batteries available.

The city said its roads and parking services team will be maintaining the sidewalks, roads and the winter cycling network, but maintenance will take longer than usual and the city urges people to exercise caution.

The city is not putting a parking ban in place.