Ottawa should opt into pot shops, city staff say

Ottawa city council should vote in favour of allowing retail pot shops once they're allowed next April, a move that appears to have the strong support of residents, according to a city staff report tabled Wednesday.

Nearly 24,000 people responded to a survey posted online for two weeks earlier this fall, however only about 16,000 of them were residents of Ottawa.

The vast majority of Ottawa respondents — more than 12,000 respondents, or about 80 per cent — are in favour of cannabis retail shops. Most said they would prefer to buy pot in a physical store as opposed to shopping online.

The report also suggests Ottawa could receive up to $1 million annually from the provincial proceeds of cannabis revenue if it allows the shops.

Special meeting Dec. 13

The new council received a copy of the hefty report toward the end of its first meeting. It won't be discussed or debated until a special council meeting set for Thursday, Dec. 13, when council will also hear from public delegations.

Council doesn't have a lot of time to make this decision. The Ontario government has given newly elected councils only until Jan. 22, 2019, to say whether they want to host cannabis retailers.

Mayor Jim Watson has said previously that while he didn't support a private retailing model — he would have preferred they were sold through the LCBO, as the previous provincial government had planned — he thought it was unreasonable to opt out.

The Ontario government has decided on a private retail model that gives municipalities little say on where the shops are located, or how many can open. Instead, the Alcohol and Gaming Commission — the same agency that doles out liquor licences — will have sole responsibility to decide who gets a retail licence.