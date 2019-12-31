Slight decrease in Ottawa shootings in 2019

While the number of shootings in Ottawa has gone down this year compared to last, it falls well short of the police force's eventual goal of stopping them altogether.

According to the Ottawa Police Service (OPS), the force responded to 72 calls where they confirmed a bullet had been fired in 2019.

In 2018, police responded to 78 such calls.

"We continue to focus on public safety and the reduction of crimes involving a firearm," said Const. Amy Gagnon.

Gagnon said most of the shootings in 2019 were targeted, often with shots fired during an argument or between organized crime members.

Const. Amy Gagnon is a spokesperson for the Ottawa Police Service. (Yasmine Mehdi/Radio-Canada)

She added these calls weren't concentrated in specific neighbourhoods around Ottawa.

Gun violence has overall been on the rise since 2014, when only 49 shootings occurred. It also slightly dropped in 2015 compared to the previous year.

Moreover, the OPS seized 68 firearms this year, including 48 handguns.

As recently as Monday, a driver was arrested after driving through a red light at the intersection of Blohm Drive and Hunt Club Road.

Police said they spotted and seized one loaded handgun, searched the vehicle and found a second.

Other cities seeing increase

Ottawa police are consulting with other major Canadian cities such as Toronto to learn what can be done to combat gun violence.

"Across Canada in the big cities, we really see an increase in shootings, so it's cultural," Gagnon said.

For Rideau-Rockcliffe Coun. Rawlson King, who has campaigned for better gun control, the drop this year is insignificant.

Coun. Rawlson King represents Rideau-Rockcliffe. (Radio-Canada)

"Fewer shootings are better, but it's almost at the same level as last year," the Rideau-Rockcliffe councillor said. "What it tells me is that the city and the police need better tools."

King hopes Prime Minister Justin Trudeau keeps his promise to allow municipalities to ban handguns from their jurisdictions.

The Ottawa Police Services Board is working to form its own position on the idea.

Recommendations and a report should be submitted to city council in the coming months.

In the meantime, Gagnon said the force hopes to keep re-establishing community police officers for particular neighbourhoods to encourage people to report suspicious activity.