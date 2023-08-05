Man taken to hospital in serious condition after shooting near South Keys

Ottawa police are investigating a shooting that left one man seriously injured Friday evening.

Police responded to a shooting on the 2500 block of Bank Street, in the area of Ottawa's South Keys neighbourhood.

One man was taken to the hospital in serious but stable condition, paramedics said.

Police said no further details were available.

Ottawa police's guns and gangs unit is investigating and is asking anyone with information to contact them at 613-236-1222 x 5050.