Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Ottawa·New

Man taken to hospital in serious condition after shooting near South Keys

One man is seriously injured after a shooting in the South Keys area Friday evening.

Ottawa police guns and gangs unit is investigating

CBC News ·
An Ottawa police sign outside a police station.
One man is injured after a shooting in the city's south end Friday evening. (Joseph Tunney/CBC)

Ottawa police are investigating a shooting that left one man seriously injured Friday evening.

Police responded to a shooting on the 2500 block of Bank Street, in the area of Ottawa's South Keys neighbourhood.

One man was taken to the hospital in serious but stable condition, paramedics said.

Police said no further details were available.

Ottawa police's guns and gangs unit is investigating and is asking anyone with information to contact them at 613-236-1222 x 5050.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

now