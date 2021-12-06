Skip to Main Content
Shooting kills 1, injures another on Elmira Drive

A man was shot and killed early Monday morning near Iris Street, west of downtown Ottawa, say police. Another man was injured.

Ottawa police say incident happened around 3 a.m.

Ottawa police respond to a fatal shooting Dec. 6, 2021 on Elmira Drive, between Iris Street and Highway 417. (Joseph Tunney/CBC)

Police say a man was shot and killed early Monday morning near Iris Street, west of downtown Ottawa.

Another man was injured.

It happened around 3 a.m., on Elmira Drive near Cobden Road, said Ottawa police in a tweet.

The victim was not identified, nor was there any information about suspects or arrests.

