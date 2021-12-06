Shooting kills 1, injures another on Elmira Drive
A man was shot and killed early Monday morning near Iris Street, west of downtown Ottawa, say police. Another man was injured.
Ottawa police say incident happened around 3 a.m.
Police say a man was shot and killed early Monday morning near Iris Street, west of downtown Ottawa.
Another man was injured.
It happened around 3 a.m., on Elmira Drive near Cobden Road, said Ottawa police in a tweet.
The victim was not identified, nor was there any information about suspects or arrests.
The Homicide Unit is investigating a shooting in the 2200 block of Elmira Dr. One man deceased, a second man injured. Shooting occurred just after 3 am today.<br> <br>Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to contact <a href="https://twitter.com/OttawaPolice?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ottawapolice</a> Homicide Unit at 613-236-1222 ext. 5493—@OttawaPolice