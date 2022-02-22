Woman dies after being shot, left at hospital

Ottawa police say a 20-year-old woman who was shot and brought to hospital by a driver that left the scene Monday evening later died.

Ottawa police said in a Tuesday morning news release they were called to the General campus of The Ottawa Hospital around 6:15 p.m. after Sahur Yare was left there.

They said she was pronounced dead around 90 minutes later.

Police did not announce any arrests Tuesday. They said they found the vehicle that brought her to hospital nearby.