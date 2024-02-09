Content
Ottawa

Police investigating homicide after shooting victim dies

Ottawa police say a shooting investigation near Little Italy has become a homicide investigation after the victim died in hospital.

33-year-old Jama Roble was shot Jan. 29 on Champagne Avenue

Ottawa police say a shooting that occurred on the afternoon of Jan. 29 has become a homicide investigation after the victim died Thursday. (Andrew Foote/CBC)

Ottawa police say a shooting investigation near Little Italy last week has become a homicide investigation after the victim died in hospital.

In a news release on Friday, police said the shooting occurred on Champagne Avenue, north of Carling Avenue and west of the Trillium Line tracks, around 1:15 p.m. Jan. 29.

A news release the day of the shooting said police were called to an apartment building in the area and a man was taken to hospital with critical injuries.

Police said Friday the victim, 33-year-old Jama Roble of Ottawa, died in hospital from his injuries on Thursday.

Police have not announced arrests or suspects, and said they had no further information to share.

