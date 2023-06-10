Four injured in early morning shooting in Byward Market

Ottawa Police are investigating an early morning shooting on Clarence Street that left multiple people injured.

Police officers on foot patrol responded to a series of gunshots at the 100 block of Clarence Street in the Byward Market area around 1:30 a.m. Saturday.

When they arrived at a bar in the area, officers found four men with gunshot wounds, police said in a statement.

Two of the men were suffering from life-threatening injuries.

All four of the men were taken to the hospital. There is no update on their conditions.

Police haven't arrested a suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Guns and Gangs Unit, or submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers.