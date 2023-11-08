Teen charged months after 4 people shot in ByWard Market

Ottawa police say a 17-year-old boy was arrested in the Toronto area this weekend for his alleged role in a downtown shooting in June.

According to what police shared in the spring, officers on foot patrol responded to a series of gunshots on Clarence Street in the ByWard Market early Saturday, June 10.

When they arrived at a bar in the area, officers found four men with gunshot wounds.

At the time police said they believed the shooting was a "targeted incident, in which bystanders sustained injuries as a result of the gunfire."

On Wednesday, Ottawa police said in a news release they had arrested and charged the accused, who can't be legally identified because he is not an adult. They did not share where the accused is from.

"[He] is charged with multiple counts of assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm, aggravated assault as well as several firearms offences," they wrote.

Ottawa police used this news release to thank the public and other police agencies, including Toronto police and the province's ROPE team, which helps find people who have escaped custody, violated parole or are considered high-risk.