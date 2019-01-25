Man shot near Baseline and Merivale roads
A 32-year-old man was shot in the neighbourhood south of Baseline and Merivale roads last night.
Victim's injuries not considered life-threatening
Ottawa police were called to the Eleanor Park area at about 11:15 p.m.
The victim's injuries aren't considered life-threatening.
Police didn't have details to share on the victim's age or gender.
The guns and gangs unit is leading the investigation.