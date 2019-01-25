Man shot near Baseline and Merivale roads

Skip to Main Content
A 32-year-old man was shot in the neighbourhood south of Baseline and Merivale roads last night.

A man was shot in the area of Eleanor Park, west of downtown Ottawa, late Thursday night. (CBC)

A 32-year-old man was shot in the neighbourhood south of Baseline and Merivale roads last night.

Ottawa police were called to the Eleanor Park area at about 11:15 p.m.

The victim's injuries aren't considered life-threatening.

Police didn't have details to share on the victim's age or gender.

The guns and gangs unit is leading the investigation.

