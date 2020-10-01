Hefty fines aren't stopping some Ottawa shisha bars — but their landlords might

An Ottawa shisha bar owner says he plans to continue ignoring the city's smoking ban despite tens of thousands of dollars in fines — but worries his landlord might have something to say about it.

Adel Alayoid, owner of Sinbad Restaurant and Cafe on Bank Street near Billings Bridge, said he's racked up $90,000 in fines over the last three years, but said the alternative is going out of business because many of his customers visit his establishment specifically for the shisha.

"I don't have another job ... we have five employees," Alayoid said.

Water pipes and vaping have been included in the city's indoor smoking ban since 2016, and enforced since 2017. On Sept. 23, faced with numerous businesses that continued to flout the rules, city council voted to hold landlords, not just business owners, responsible for infractions.

Alayoid now worries that if his landlord gets slapped with a fine, it will be game over. He wishes the city would instead give shisha businesses other options such as allowing the service on patios.

In 2019, bylaw officers carried out 367 inspections resulting in 315 tickets, according to statistics compiled by the community and protective services committee. Fines have dwindled in 2020 due to COVID-19, but there were still 58 notices of violation stemming from 78 inspections.

Landlords now on the hook

Restuarant manager Nawaf Abdalah argues that since most people who come to the cafes already smoke, it isn't the public health risk the city thinks is making it out to be. Abdalah also argues smoking shisha is part of their culture, so they should be allowed to continue.

"We believe this is a country where you can have your opportunity. We believe that in this country, we are a multiculture," he said.

"Alcohol companies, they fought for it when it was banned. Weed as well, they fought for it and now it's legalized. We will do the same thing."

WATCH | Bar owner Adel Alayoid says he doesn't have another option:

Shisha bar continues to stay open despite thousands of dollars in fines 0:54 Adel Alayoid, owner of Sinbad Restaurant and Cafe, says he doesn’t have another option for a job if the bar closes. His manager, Nawaf Abdalah, argues they are giving people an affordable cultural experience. 0:54

According to the city, there are 17 businesses that haven't been complying with the smoking bylaw. City officials are hoping that by targeting landlords, that will change.

"We need landlords to be part of the solution and ensuring compliance with smoke-free goals," said Rideau-Vanier Coun. Mathieu Fleury who sits on the community and protective services committee.

"It's important for us as a municipality to stay consistent with those smoke-free goals, reducing second-hand impact on residents in Ottawa."