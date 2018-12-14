4 Shepherds of Good Hope clients test positive for COVID-19

The Shepherds of Good Hope says four people who had been staying in one of its shelter units have tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement, the charity said it was informed on May 14 that a client who had last stayed in the unit one week earlier had tested positive for the virus.

The next day, all clients in that unit were tested and two were found to be positive.

They and their roommates were transferred to the city's isolation centre for people without housing, located in Lowertown. A fourth person tested positive on Monday and also went into isolation.

"We knew that [a positive case] would eventually happen," said Shepherds of Good Hope CEO Deirdre Freiheit in an interview.

"To be eight weeks into this pandemic and only seeing a case now I think speaks to the level or precautions that we've taken."

Deirdre Freiheit, CEO of Shepherds of Good Hope

The charity is not releasing the location of the shelter where the clients became infected in order to protect their identities. It is currently not accepting new clients there.

Masks and meal delivery

The charity said as of May 14 and until further notice it's made testing available to all clients and staff, and is asking those at the shelter in question to wear masks.

Clients there are being asked to stay in their rooms as much as possible, and meals are being delivered by select staff wearing protective gear.

"People who are living in settings where they're not able to physically distance are more at risk, and also people who are homeless are more at risk," Freiheit said.

The city struck up a task force to focus on vulnerable residents in March. Since then, it has opened the isolation space at the Routhier Community Centre as well as other resources for the city's homeless population.

Last week, the task force said it had moved 22 women from a Shepherds of Good Hope shelter to other temporary housing.