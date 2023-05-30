Nurse who examined sick inmate got pushback from officers, inquiry hears

A nurse who assessed a woman who died seven years ago at the Ottawa-Carleton Detention Centre (OCDC) says she had to fight to get her sent back to the hospital.

Shannon Sargent, 34, was found unresponsive on July 20, 2016, while in custody at the jail. A mandatory inquest into her death began Monday and is expected to last 10 days. After hearing from witnesses, the jury will decide how and by what means she died. It may also issue a list of recommendations to prevent similar deaths.

On Tuesday the jury heard from Diane Logmuir, who was the minimal security day nurse at the facility at the time of Sargent's death.

The inquest heard that everyone admitted to OCDC is seen by a nurse before being sent into the living area, but on July 19, 2016, the admitting correctional officer, Rhonda Winter, called Logmuir and said Sargent should be seen right away.

When Logmuir arrived she said Sargent, who she had seen several times before in the institution, looked dishevelled and weak and was slumped over — all out of character for her.

Concerning vital signs

Checking her vital signs, Logmuir became very concerned, she testified.

"When I did her vitals I was just stunned, her vitals were telling me she was extremely sick," she said.

The readings indicated a very fast pulse while she was sitting down, which is "not a good sign," said Logmuir.

Her blood pressure was low, which, combined with the fast pulse, could have meant she was "bleeding somewhere," Logmuir explained. She was also breathing fast.

Sargent had open heart surgery to replace a valve 13 days before her death. Her condition was brought on by years of intravenous drug use.

The statement of facts for the inquiry said Sargent had discharged herself from hospital July 15, and was arrested July 18. After a court appearance, she was escorted to the Ottawa Hospital's Civic campus, complaining of chest pains and heart issues. She was remanded and admitted to the detention centre.

Logmuir was also concerned Sargent would have a "major seizure" since she hadn't had methadone for a few days and had been doing street drugs before getting arrested. When she examined one of Sargent's bowel movements, Logmuir thought she might have a C. difficile infection.

Logmuir testified that normally a nurse makes the decision to send an inmate to hospital. But when she told the supervisor on duty that Sargent needed to go, she got "pushback" from officers, who argued that Sargent had been discharged.

That led Logmuir to get a doctor's order, after which Sargent was taken to hospital.

Eventually she came back, and was found dead in her cell the next day.

Warnings from admitting officer

The admitting officer, Rhonda Winter, also testified Tuesday. Winter said she was worried about Sargent as soon as she arrived at the jail, saying she was in a lot of pain and could barely make it up the stairs to the admitting area.

Winters testified that she reported to her superior that Sargent should go to hospital right away, but was overruled.

Winters and Logmuir both voiced concerns about the attitude of one of the correctional officers who eventually took Sargent to the hospital. Both witnesses said he was angry that he had to take her because it ruined his travel plans for the next day.

Winter said she felt he didn't care about Sargent's medical condition.

The inquiry continues Wednesday.