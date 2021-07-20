Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Ottawa region

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for parts of the Ottawa region.

Meteorologists are tracking a severe thunderstorm capable of producing 110 km/h winds and nickel-sized hail, according to Environment Canada. Heavy rain is also a possibility.

The line of thunderstorms is located from Plevna, Ont., to Portage-du-Fort, Que., and moving east.

People should watch out for adverse weather conditions and take necessary safety precautions, the federal weather agency warns.