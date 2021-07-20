Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Ottawa region
Storm could produce 110 km/h winds and nickel-sized hail
A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for parts of the Ottawa region.
Meteorologists are tracking a severe thunderstorm capable of producing 110 km/h winds and nickel-sized hail, according to Environment Canada. Heavy rain is also a possibility.
The line of thunderstorms is located from Plevna, Ont., to Portage-du-Fort, Que., and moving east.
People should watch out for adverse weather conditions and take necessary safety precautions, the federal weather agency warns.
2pm Tues. Temp 26C. Dewpoint 18.6C. The Severe t'storm Watch has been upgraded to a WARNING for parts of the Ottawa region. Primarily Renfrew, Arnprior Plevna, Lanark, Fitzroy Prov. Park. Wind gusts to 110 km/h and nickel sized hail. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottnews?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottnews</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottweather?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottweather</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ONStorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ONStorm</a> <a href="https://t.co/SOldG6GIPg">pic.twitter.com/SOldG6GIPg</a>—@BlacksWeather
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?