Ottawa

Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Ottawa region

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for the Ottawa region.

Storm could produce 110 km/h winds and nickel-sized hail

CBC News
Meteorologists are tracking a severe thunderstorm on Tuesday afternoon in Ottawa, according to Environment Canada. (Adrian Wyld/Canadian Press)

Meteorologists are tracking a severe thunderstorm capable of producing 110 km/h winds and nickel-sized hail, according to Environment Canada. Heavy rain is also a possibility. 

The line of thunderstorms is located from Plevna, Ont., to Portage-du-Fort, Que., and moving east. 

People should watch out for adverse weather conditions and take necessary safety precautions, the federal weather agency warns.

