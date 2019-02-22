Skip to Main Content
Senators fans united in dread as deadline deals unfold

Senators fans united in dread as deadline deals unfold

With Friday's trade of Matt Duchene, the Ottawa Senators stand to lose their top three goal scorers by Monday's trade deadline.

Last-place team stands to lose a full scoring line worth of forwards

CBC News ·
Ottawa Senators winger Mark Stone reacts after a collision during the third period of Game 7 of the Eastern Conference final against the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2017. He's played 366 games for the Sens and leads the team in goals, assists and points. (Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press)

For Ottawa Senators fans, it felt like the final twist of the knife: the team's top three goal scorers, Matt Duchene, Ryan Dzingel and Mark Stone — each in their prime and each in the final year of their contracts — scratched from the lineup before Thursday night's lop-sided loss in New Jersey, another woeful affair.

It was as sure a sign as any that the team was protecting its stars as trade fodder instead of re-signing them, only to see them leave this summer.

Indeed, on Friday morning Duchene was dealt to the Columbus Blue Jackets, in Ottawa to play that night.

For the Senators, there's no bright side, no cold consolation that usually comes with being the last-place team: namely, the best chance to win the draft lottery for high-scoring American forward Jack Hughes.

They surrendered that advantage to Colorado last season as part of the deal to get Duchene, now gone.

Ottawa Senators forward Matt Duchene is on his way to Columbus. (Fred Chartrand/The Canadian Press)

If Stone goes too, that would leave just six Senators players from the roster that went to Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Final in 2017, the team that fell a single goal short of reaching the Stanley Cup Final.

That includes former captain and two-time best defenceman Erik Karlsson, sent to San Jose at the start of training camp.

Senators leadership, including owner Eugene Melnyk and general manager Pierre Dorion, have openly talked about rebuilding the team with younger talent over the next few seasons to give it a better shot at long-term success.

A sampling of fan reaction before Friday's trade suggested they weren't holding out much hope.

After the trade, reaction was more mixed.

The Senators also risk losing forward Magnus Paajarvi and goalie Anders Nilsson to unrestricted free agency this summer.

Colin White and Cody Ceci need new contracts, but another team would have to give up draft picks to sign them, and the Sens would have the right to match.

Ryan Dzingel celebrates after scoring against the Vegas Golden Knights Oct. 28, 2018. (John Locher/The Associated Press)

The team has called up two of its top prospects, Logan Brown and Drake Batherson, ahead of tonight's home game against Columbus.

It's not clear whether Stone or Dzingel will play tonight or on Sunday, the last game before Monday's 3 p.m. ET deadline to make trades this season.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us