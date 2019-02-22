Senators fans united in dread as deadline deals unfold

For Ottawa Senators fans, it felt like the final twist of the knife: the team's top three goal scorers, Matt Duchene, Ryan Dzingel and Mark Stone — each in their prime and each in the final year of their contracts — scratched from the lineup before Thursday night's lop-sided loss in New Jersey, another woeful affair.

It was as sure a sign as any that the team was protecting its stars as trade fodder instead of re-signing them, only to see them leave this summer.

Indeed, on Friday morning Duchene was dealt to the Columbus Blue Jackets, in Ottawa to play that night.

For the Senators, there's no bright side, no cold consolation that usually comes with being the last-place team: namely, the best chance to win the draft lottery for high-scoring American forward Jack Hughes.

They surrendered that advantage to Colorado last season as part of the deal to get Duchene, now gone.

Ottawa Senators forward Matt Duchene is on his way to Columbus. (Fred Chartrand/The Canadian Press)

If Stone goes too, that would leave just six Senators players from the roster that went to Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Final in 2017, the team that fell a single goal short of reaching the Stanley Cup Final.

That includes former captain and two-time best defenceman Erik Karlsson, sent to San Jose at the start of training camp.

Senators leadership, including owner Eugene Melnyk and general manager Pierre Dorion, have openly talked about rebuilding the team with younger talent over the next few seasons to give it a better shot at long-term success.

A sampling of fan reaction before Friday's trade suggested they weren't holding out much hope.

Who’s paying $100 to drive out to Kanata to watch this lineup the rest of the year ? <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Sens?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Sens</a> <a href="https://t.co/UC0KDnD3yj">pic.twitter.com/UC0KDnD3yj</a> —@OttBunks

Last place in the league.<br>No first round draft pick.<br>About to lose 3 best forwards.<br>Lost 3 captains in a row.<br>Threatened to move the team.<br>Blames everyone but himself.<br><br>When is it enough? <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MelnykOut?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MelnykOut</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Sens?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Sens</a> —@matrixsauce

<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Sens?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Sens</a> management of this situation feels like Fyre festival —@jsani

After the trade, reaction was more mixed.

So here's the thing about this trade. I don't hate it at all, in fact, the return on paper is really good. BUT ... it fails to address the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Sens?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Sens</a> SERIOUS need for Defence prospects over forward prospects. —@mattlavergne

Will be releasing a bit of anger today. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Sens?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Sens</a> <a href="https://t.co/t8ZNjn5FsE">pic.twitter.com/t8ZNjn5FsE</a> —@isteadde

For the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Sens?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Sens</a>: a great haul for the Sens. Duchene was not the guy to keep long-term. Mark Stone is..... <a href="https://t.co/M2Ef7zf3PJ">https://t.co/M2Ef7zf3PJ</a> —@NicolasDiMaria2

Everyone go buy tickets to the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Sens?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Sens</a> game tonight and start a “pay your players” chant. Or just boo the entire time —@BentleyMcKay

The Senators also risk losing forward Magnus Paajarvi and goalie Anders Nilsson to unrestricted free agency this summer.

Colin White and Cody Ceci need new contracts, but another team would have to give up draft picks to sign them, and the Sens would have the right to match.

Ryan Dzingel celebrates after scoring against the Vegas Golden Knights Oct. 28, 2018. (John Locher/The Associated Press)

The team has called up two of its top prospects, Logan Brown and Drake Batherson, ahead of tonight's home game against Columbus.

Live shot of Batherson and Brown arriving at the CTC <a href="https://t.co/KpLRWCc5dH">pic.twitter.com/KpLRWCc5dH</a> —@Hilgenberger

It's not clear whether Stone or Dzingel will play tonight or on Sunday, the last game before Monday's 3 p.m. ET deadline to make trades this season.