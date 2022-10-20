A look back at the big dates in Ottawa Senators history

After a lot of speculation, the Ottawa Senators are offically for sale.

How much a buyer will pay is still up in the air, but one thing that is known is a condition of the sale will require the team to stay in the nation's capital.

With the future holding some uncertainty about who will be at the helm, CBC Ottawa put together a timeline of some of the important dates in the franchise's history.

December 1990: Bruce Firestone beats the odds and secures an NHL franchise for the city. But Firestone's passion was deeper than his pockets, and he struggles to borrow the $50 million needed for the expansion fee.

Firestone's company breaks ground on a new arena without the financing to build it and no lenders in sight. Aug. 17, 1993: Firestone steps aside. A mortgage payment on the property is missed and the development fees owed the city are overdue, while construction of the arena has not yet started. Ownership of the team and the future arena goes into the hands of financial fixer Rod Bryden, a former high-tech tycoon who built, and then lost, his own corporate empire some years before.

Bryden's frustration mounts in his quest to find lenders to build the arena. July 1994: Construction finally begins on the Palladium, as the arena was called then, with a $188 million price tag. Bryden's deal to build the facility involves almost entirely borrowed money.

August 2002: Bryden announces a plan to re-finance the hockey team, his second attempt. The debt for the team and the Corel Centre sits at about $375 million.

Ontario Justice James Chadwick approves a plan put forward by bankruptcy lawyers that conditionally sells the Senators to Melnyk, although it hinges on him securing the purchase of the Corel Centre. March 18, 2004: Ottawa council votes to ban Toronto Maple Leafs jerseys from the Corel Centre.

Ottawa council votes to ban Toronto Maple Leafs jerseys from the Corel Centre. May 19, 2007: The Ottawa Senators make the Stanley Cup Final on an overtime winner from Daniel Alfredsson. The Sens would go on to lose the finals to the Anaheim Ducks in five games.

NHL deputy comissioner Bill Daly presents Ottawa Senators captain Daniel Alfredsson with the Prince of Wales trophy after the Senators won the Eastern Conference finals in May 2007. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press)

Erik Karlsson was one of the Ottawa Senators' big stars in the 2010s, but he was traded to the San Jose Sharks in 2018. (Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press)

Four #MelnykOut billboards, including this one at Bank Street and Riverside Drive, went up around Ottawa in March 2018 due to discontent with how Eugene Melnyk was handling the team's affairs. (Jacques Corriveau/CBC)

Nov. 5, 2018 : Several Ottawa Senators players are caught trash-talking the team on video recording from an Uber ride.

: Several Ottawa Senators players are caught trash-talking the team on video recording from an Uber ride. November 22, 2018 : The plan for the massive redevelopment of LeBreton Flats, including a new NHL arena, is in danger of failing over a disagreement between the key members of the group awarded the major project.

: The plan for the massive redevelopment of LeBreton Flats, including a new NHL arena, is in danger of failing over a disagreement between the key members of the group awarded the major project. November 23, 2018 : Melnyk alleges in a lawsuit that Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson's office responded with "threats and intimidation" to news that the LeBreton Flats redevelopment project was in peril.

: Melnyk alleges in a lawsuit that Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson's office responded with "threats and intimidation" to news that the LeBreton Flats redevelopment project was in peril. March 22, 2019: Melnyk makes comments about trading players, drawing the ire of fans .

Melnyk makes comments about trading players, . Jan. 12, 2021: Melnyk pushes for fans to be allowed back into the Canadian Tire Centre amid the COVID-19 pandemic.