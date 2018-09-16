Sens must re-energize fans regardless of rebuild, says prof

The Ottawa Senators need to create an environment that draws fans to games regardless of the on-ice product, says one sports management expert.

Bummed-out boosters were dealt another blow earlier this week when captain Erik Karlsson, one of the best players in the franchise's 27-year history, was traded to San Jose amid a blast of rhetoric from the team about digging in to rebuild instead of chasing short-term success.

"The City of Ottawa is not a large market like Toronto or Montreal, so the first thing is they need to win the fans," said Eric MacIntosh, an associate professor of sports management at the University of Ottawa.

"The fans are the front lines for this team."

Attendance dropping

During last season's 41 home games, the Senators drew an average of 15,829 fans, according to figures compiled by ESPN.

That includes a "home" game in Stockholm and more than 33,000 fans who went to Lansdowne for the outdoor game in December.

It was also the season that saw hundreds of Canadian Tire Centre (CTC) seats covered in tarps to lower capacity to about 17,000. During the 39 home games held at the CTC, the Sens drew more than 17,000 fans just nine times.

Overall, average attendance dropped to its lowest level since the 1996-97 season.

"Fans need to have more of a reason to come than the on-ice product," MacIntosh said.

"They need to have an environment surrounding the arena and [fans] have to feel like they can afford to go for the entertainment they're going to get, which is probably not going to be a Stanley Cup-contending team for a couple of years."

That includes not putting all their eggs into marketing superstars such as Karlsson, he said, or Connor McDavid — whose Edmonton Oilers didn't sell out during their lone visit to Ottawa one late March Thursday night.

Steps toward affordability

Since the end of the season the Senators have held town halls with fans and said they've done other marketing research as well.

So far, they've reached out to fans with an open letter and videos featuring owner Eugene Melnyk, lowered parking to $12 in its three biggest lots, and introduced a $5 meal deal for people who arrive early.

"The parking price cut made a lot of sense. That was certainly one of the biggest issues for people like myself who don't live in Kanata and want to go to a game," MacIntosh said.

"The second step is making it more affordable for a family of four to go and have a pop with their kids, a hot dog and a beer. The concession stands need to be reasonably priced."

He added that while it was a bit bizarre, the spirit behind the video was good because communicating more with fans and getting out into the community to interact with them will help draw more people.

Former Sens centre Mika Zibanejad rocks a pink bowtie as fans welcome him to the Canadian Tire Centre ahead of the team's 2015 home opener against Montreal. Making more chances for fans to meet the players can help build excitement, says one expert. (Kamil Karamali/CBC Ottawa)

Ottawa's fan fest happens Sunday morning.

The team's preseason starts Tuesday, and the regular season begins Oct. 4 when it hosts Chicago.

The Sens did not respond to a request for comment on season ticket sales and the goal of its price cuts.