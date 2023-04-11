How the end of Senators ownership saga affects city, team and arena

The Ottawa Senators have a new owner who has signed an agreement in principle and observers say they're excited about what this means for the future of the team, the city and a possible new arena.

The franchise announced Michael Andlauer as the successful bidder on Tuesday after months of speculation, celebrity interest and rumours of tense bidding wars.

The Malhotra family of Ottawa-based developer Claridge Homes and Jeff York, former CEO and current partner of the Farm Boy grocery chain, are also part of the ownership group, according to sources with knowledge of the bid.

Mayor Mark Sutcliffe said he sent Andlauer a message of congratulations after Tuesday's announcement and expects to have a more fulsome conversation with him in the coming days.

Michael Andlauer, right, is seen with staff members of the Hamilton Bulldogs, an Ontario Hockey League team he owns. Andlauer has also owned a minority stake in the Montreal Canadiens, but he will need to sell that off. (Chris Seto/CBC)

"This is somebody who wants to invest in the city, wants to invest hundreds of millions of dollars in our city and sees huge potential here. I think that's very validating and exciting for our city," Sutcliffe said.

Part of the conversation, of course, will be where the team will play its games in the long term and the possibility of a new downtown arena. The National Capital Commission (NCC) had met with several prospective buyers of the Sens earlier this year to discuss the possibility of leasing land at Lebreton Flats.

It did not confirm whether it had met with Andlauer but "we look forward to working with Mr. Andlauer and his partners on a lease agreement for a future major events centre at LeBreton Flats," the commission said in a statement Tuesday.

The NCC said it still aims to sign a lease for the site in the fall.

This rendering provided by Capital Sports Development Inc. last June is subject to change as new ownership takes over and discusses potential plans for a new arena. (Capital Sports Development Inc.)

The push to move the team downtown has been ongoing for several years, but Liberal MP — and former city councillor — Jenna Sudds believes the team can still excel at its current home, the Canadian Tire Centre.

"Obviously I'd love to see the team stay in Kanata. Obviously that's where my heart is and I know it means a lot to my constituents," said Sudds, who represents the riding of Kanata-Carleton, about the arena in the city's west end.

'Special for the entire team'

As for the future of the team itself, Sutcliffe said he's confident Andlauer is the right person to lead the team to victory.

"Michael Andlauer is a guy who wants to win the Stanley Cup. He told me that when I met with him. So he's a hockey guy, he's going to invest in the team and I think we're going to see a winning team going forward," said Sutcliffe.

Andlauer has been a minority owner of the Montreal Canadiens since 2009 and owns the Brantford Bulldogs junior hockey team, which he bought and moved from Belleville to Hamilton in 2015.

Senators defenceman Thomas Chabot also reacted Tuesday, saying he's happy to see the end of what's been "a long process" to determine the team's new owner, and to build a winning team in Ottawa.

"It's pretty amazing. It's something special for the entire team and the entire city of Ottawa and I think a lot of positive will come out of that," said Chabot.

Moshe Lander with the Department of Economics at Concordia University in Montreal said the new owner has been "rather invisible" in his other hockey ventures, so it's unlikely Andlauer will be directly involved in hockey operations.

Lander said "that's probably a good thing" to see an owner trust hockey operations staff to run a team.

While Andlauer could bring in new hires to run the team, Lander said it's unlikely to happen quickly with the NHL draft just two weeks away.

"This deal, even if it's somehow magically completed ... in the next week, there's no way that he's going to be able to put in place his team to run hockey operations," said Lander.

That means sticking with a plan that outgoing ownership has already set in motion, he said.