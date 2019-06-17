Senators re-sign forward Anthony Duclair

The Ottawa Senators have made a low-risk, high-reward move by signing forward Anthony Duclair to a one-year contract extension.

Duclair, who turns 24 in August, was acquired from the Columbus Blue Jackets at the NHL trade deadline in February, along with two second-round picks, in exchange for forward Ryan Dzingel.

The forward from Pointe-Claire, Que., would go on to score 14 points in 21 games, including eight goals, for Ottawa.

He was set to become a restricted free agent before signing the one-year contract worth $1.65 million with the Senators, Duclair's fifth NHL team in just five seasons.

"This signing improves our team speed and scoring depth up front. Anthony's speed and skill can be dynamic," Sens general manager Pierre Dorion said in a news release.

A 'consistent contributor'

"We feel he has the chance to grow into a really consistent contributor."

The Duclair signing could be overshadowed by another high-profile signing on Monday as former Senators captain Erik Karlsson inked an eight-year extension with the San Jose Sharks.

As a condition of his trade from Ottawa to San Jose last summer, the Karlsson extension means the Senators receive a 2021 second-round pick from San Jose.

Senators management will now turn its attention to the two other restricted free agents, defenceman Cody Ceci and forward Colin White. Both need contracts, and both are seeking a raise.