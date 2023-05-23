Dragons' Den investors join star-studded Ottawa Senators bid

The group trying to leverage star power for its bid to own the Ottawa Senators continues to add more known names to its list.

Los Angeles-based producer Neko Sparks is behind one of four groups that had submitted final bids for the team by the May 15 deadline, according to Sportsnet and Postmedia.

The others are reportedly former Pittsburgh Penguins minority owners Jeffrey and Michael Kimel, Montreal Canadiens minority owner Michael Andlauer and Toronto-area billionaire Steve Apostolopoulos.

Unlike the others, Sparks and his team haven't been shy about publicly sharing celebrity partners this month: first Snoop Dogg, then former world record sprinter Donovan Bailey.

Comedian Russell Peters said on Instagram Saturday he's getting involved, which was confirmed in a Monday news release that also announced four of the six current investors that make up the Dragons' Den panel.

Robert Herjavec, Arlene Dickinson, Wes Hall, and Manjit Minhas are partnering with the bid, according to the news release, along with Manjit's brother and business partner Ravinder Minhas.

Sparks and Ottawa accounting firm TAAG said the firm has created a special purpose vehicle or SPV for investors to get involved. According to Reuters, SPVs are a legal entity that's separate from the group that sets them up.

The Sparks group also met with Kitigan Zibi Anishinābeg First Nation Chief Dylan Whiteduck, according to the chief, who said last week he was expecting to meet with at least one other bidding team.

The Weeknd has also joined another bid, according to Postmedia.

There's no public timeline for the Senators sale to be finalized and announced. Former owner Eugene Melnyk, who died last year, bought the team and its arena for $130 million US in 2003.