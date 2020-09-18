Sens go back to basics with 'modified' spin on original logo

When the Ottawa Senators next take to the ice, they'll come bearing a different — yet familiar — look.

The hockey team announced Friday it would be adopting a "modified" version of its original centurion logo, replacing the 3D logo that's adorned jerseys since the 2007-08 season.

New jerseys will be unveiled on Oct. 6, the date for the first round of the National Hockey League draft.

"It is time for the Senators to return to our roots," said Eugene Melnyk, the team's owner, in a media release.

"The fans of this great franchise have high expectations. We have heard from our fans, our partners and our players, and we have listened. It is time to return to our heritage, but in a bold, new manner."

The logo will bear striking resemblance to the side-profile Roman soldier logos the team used before 2007. The soldier will have gold trimming, the team said, and will be encircled by a gold band of laurel leaves.

A secondary logo will not be used for the 2020-21 season, according to the release.

"It is time to start our new chapter of hockey excellence, a chapter that will make Sens fans in the capital region proud." said Anthony LeBlanc, the team's president of business operations.

"We very much look forward to the unveiling of our new home and away uniforms on October 6."

The team finished the pandemic-shortened 2019-20 season in seventh place in the Atlantic Division and missed out on the playoffs.