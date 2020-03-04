Senators fire new CEO Jim Little

Just two months after hiring him, the Ottawa Senators have dismissed CEO Jim Little for "conduct inconsistent with the core values of the Ottawa Senators and the National Hockey League."

The team didn't offer details on the specific reasons for Little's firing in a news release issued Wednesday morning.

Before his hiring was announced on Jan. 10, Little, 55, worked for Shaw Communications as its chief marketing and cultural officer, as well as occupying an executive vice-president role.

Before that, he was an executive with Bell, Bombardier and the Royal Bank of Canada.

"An extensive search was conducted to find the right leader to guide the organization into the next decade," said Senators owner Eugene Melnyk in January.

The team said it is looking for a new CEO and expects to hire one in the coming weeks.