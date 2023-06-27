Ottawa Senators coaching staff will stay on for next season

D.J. Smith and his staff will continue coaching the Ottawa Senators next season, according to the team's general manager.

At an NHL draft media availability Tuesday, Pierre Dorion said he recommended retaining Smith to new Senators owner Michael Andlauer, who informed Dorion that the general manager was in charge of running the NHL team.

This past season was the team's best showing in Smith's four-year tenure, with a 39-35-8 record, but the Senators missed the playoffs for all of them.

Dorion said the team is exploring the possibility of trading winger Alex DeBrincat.

He stressed that DeBrincat had not requested a trade, but that his representatives had indicated a reluctance to sign a long-term deal with the Canadian team.

DeBrincat was dealt to the Senators from the Chicago Blackhawks in July 2022, in exchange for the seventh and 39th overall picks in the NHL Entry Draft, as well as a third-round pick in the 2023 draft.