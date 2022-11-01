Ottawa Senators won't comment on report saying team could soon be for sale

The Ottawa Senators are not commenting on a report published Tuesday that said the team's board of directors are lining up for a potential sale, months after the passing of owner Eugene Melnyk.

Los Angeles-based Sportico reports the Sens have hired Galatioto Sports Partners (GSP), a sport banking firm that acts as an arranger in sales of professional sports teams — like a real estate agent.

A spokesperson for the Ottawa Senators said the organization would not comment on the report.

GSP president Sal Galatioto also declined to comment. His company boasts that its staff have "acted in the capacity of financial advisor, arranger, agent, underwriter or participant in over 100 transactions and assignments in the major North American and international sports leagues."

Owner Melnyk died in March

There has been more traction of a potential sale of the Senators since the death of owner Eugene Melnyk, who left the team to his two daughters, Anna and Olivia.

The franchise has been run on their behalf by a board of directors for the past several months.

In May, NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said Melnyk's daughters will have to ultimately decide how they want to proceed.

"The franchise is being professionally run," Bettman told reporters. "The club's not on the market. There's no urgency. The club's not unstable. There are no problems."

It is still possible the Melnyk sisters want to retain a stake in the team their father loved.