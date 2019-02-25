'Really disappointing': Sens fans weigh in on deadline deals

The Ottawa Senators lost their final game before today's trade deadline — and fans have a looming feeling their team's roster may be even less inspiring come Monday night.

On Saturday, the team traded left-winger Ryan Dzingel to the Columbus Blue Jackets in return for Anthony Duclair and two second-round draft picks.

Dzingel was the second big-name trade in as many days, with the team also sending forward Matt Duchene to Columbus on Friday.

Rumours are also swirling that Mark Stone may be traded next after sitting out Thursday and Friday night's games as a healthy scratch.

Kathryn Diviesti says she's hopeful the team's plan to rebuild will actually work, though it may take years to come to fruition. (Radio-Canada)

Before last night's loss to Calgary, Sens fan Kathryn Diviesti said she's just hoping that the plan to rebuild actually works.

"You look at the Leafs, they had a huge rebuild over the last five, 10 years and it obviously ended up being really beneficial for them. But it took a really long time to get there," she said.

"So I think in the long run, it'll be fine. But I think it's going to be a while before the fans are happy again with the team and what they're doing."

Honestly, I think those players probably made a good choice by going to another team. - Sens fan Darnell Kennedy

Darnell Kennedy had a different view of the situation — namely, that it's not a rebuild at all.

"I think it's just an excuse to not spend money," he said. "I don't think it'll help our team that much at all. And honestly, I think those players probably made a good choice by going to another team."

"They'll do better over there," Kennedy added.

Holly Roberts took a tough line against team owner Eugene Melnyk, saying she doesn't believe in the rebuild at all.

"It's really disappointing," she said. "Two years ago we were really close to the cup and now we're the worst laughing stock in the league."

Despite what may be a rocky road ahead, Roberts said she'll still be going to the games.

"I'll go to the games. It's fun, it's local," she said. "But it's embarrassing,for sure."

Darnell Kennedy says he things the Senators' recent trades signal a desire to save money more than anything else. (Radio-Canada)

'It's never easy'

Senators forward Zach Smith says it can be tough being the subject of trade rumours, but they're just one part of the game that players don't have control over.

"[Mark Stone has] been one of my good friends for a long time, so it's never easy," he said.

"It's just kind of a weird situation around here now, with guys in limbo and Dzingel being traded."

As for Duclair, the lone NHL-caliber player acquired by the Senators so far, he's now with his fifth NHL franchise in five seasons, and it remains to be seen how he'll contribute on the Canadian Tire Centre ice.

This year, he had 11 goals and eight assists in just over 50 games with Columbus.

Anthny Duclair made his Sens debut Sunday night, starting off on a line with Logan Brown and Bobby Ryan. (@Senators/Twitter)

Guy Boucher, the Senators' head coach, said he's looking forward to seeing what Duclair has to offer.

"When you look at him individually, he's got some really good speed, and he's got some good skill," Boucher said.

"So we'll have to figure out who he is, what he feels comfortable with, and how we can help him grow."

Ottawa made a more minor trade early Monday morning, sending minor-league defenceman Patrick Sieloff to Anaheim for 30-year-old forward Brian Gibbons, who joins his fifth NHL team in his fourth season.