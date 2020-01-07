The owner of the Ottawa Senators says he has a plan to allow 6,000 fans to attend home games during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The NHL season opens Wednesday night with all seven Canadian teams in one division and only playing each other, avoiding cross-border travel.

Ottawa's first game is at home on Friday.

Eugene Melnyk's plan would see about one-third of the arena's seats used. He tweeted about it around noon Tuesday before deleting it just over an hour later.

(Twitter)

None of the seven Canadian teams will have any fans inside arenas to start the season. Last week, the Senators and Toronto Maple Leafs got provincial approval to play games in their empty arenas.

Currently in Ontario, indoor organized public events and social gatherings are not allowed except with members of the same household.

Public health officials said Tuesday the province is at a dangerous point in the pandemic, with the spectre of more contagious coronavirus variants driving numbers higher and filling hospitals with patients.

Final decision rests with OPH

Dr. Howard Njoo, Canada's deputy chief public health officer, said Tuesday that even if Melnyk's plan is approved, the final decision on whether fans can safely return to Canadian Tire Centre rests with Ottawa Public Health.

WATCH | Fan decision will be made at local level:

Local authorities will have to decide on Senators' request to play in front of fans Sports Video 1:29 Canada's deputy public health officer Dr. Howard Njoo says he must "defer to local public health authorities" to make a decision regarding Ottawa Senators owner Eugene Melnyk's request to allow 6,000 fans at home games. 1:29

The NHL expects three American teams — the Dallas Stars, Florida Panthers and Arizona Coyotes — to begin the season with a limited number of fans in their respective arenas.

The Columbus Blue Jackets and Pittsburgh Penguins are other potential candidates, while the Tampa Bay Lightning have the OK from local authorities, but announced over the weekend they'll play in front of an empty building for the foreseeable future.

The league relies on fans attending games for roughly 50 per cent of its traditional revenue. NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said Tuesday the league expects to suffer billion-dollar losses this year.