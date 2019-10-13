Sens add longtime Ravens coach Dave Smart
Led Carleton University to 14 national championships in his 20-year tenure
The Ottawa Senators have added longtime Carleton Ravens basketball coach Dave Smart to their coaching staff.
D.J. Smith, who earned his first victory as an NHL head coach Saturday against the Tampa Bay Lightning, confirmed in a report on Saturday that Smart has been added to his staff.
"He's a consultant, but he's more of a senior coach," Smith said after Ottawa's 4-2 win over Tampa Bay.
"I know Dave's not into hockey, but he's won a tremendous amount of games and titles here. He's a guy I talk to on a daily basis to bounce things off, and it helps me out."
Smart led the Ravens to 14 national titles over his 20-year tenure at Carleton University. He stepped aside earlier this year to become the school's director of basketball operations.
The Senators hired Smith as the 14th head coach in franchise history this summer.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.