The Ottawa Senators have added longtime Carleton Ravens basketball coach Dave Smart to their coaching staff.

D.J. Smith, who earned his first victory as an NHL head coach Saturday against the Tampa Bay Lightning, confirmed in a report on Saturday that Smart has been added to his staff.

"He's a consultant, but he's more of a senior coach," Smith said after Ottawa's 4-2 win over Tampa Bay.

"I know Dave's not into hockey, but he's won a tremendous amount of games and titles here. He's a guy I talk to on a daily basis to bounce things off, and it helps me out."

Former Carleton Ravens head coach Dave Smart complains to an official during an exhibition NCAA game in 2014. He's serving as a 'consultant' with the Ottawa Senators, according to D.J. Smith. (AP Photo/Al Behrman)

Smart led the Ravens to 14 national titles over his 20-year tenure at Carleton University. He stepped aside earlier this year to become the school's director of basketball operations.

The Senators hired Smith as the 14th head coach in franchise history this summer.