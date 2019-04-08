Ottawa Senators sink to lows unseen since mid-'90s

On April 13, 1996, Ironic by Alanis Morissette topped the Canadian singles charts, Christian Jaros turned 11 days in Košice, Slovakia, and the NHL team he would one day play defence for finished a season that would go unrivalled for poor performance, both on the ice and in the stands, until now.

To say the Ottawa Senators' 2018-19 campaign has been a disappointment is like saying there are two or three blue jerseys at Canadian Tire Centre when the Leafs come to town.

For Sens fans, things started trending downward before the season even got underway, when they lost their beloved captain, generational talent Erik Karlsson. Owner Eugene Melnyk then doubled down on a promised rebuild, only to trade away the team's remaining top scorers.

An Uberload of players got caught on tape criticizing their coaches, and plans for a new arena on LeBreton Flats crumbled.

Oh, and the team lost a heck of a lot of hockey games along the way.

The Senators finished the season with 47 regulation losses and just 29 wins for a dismal 64 points, marking their worst season since they racked up just 41 points in 1995-96 — also the last time they finished dead last in the league.

Montreal Canadiens defenceman Lyle Odelein, right, fights for the puck with Ottawa Senators left winger Tom Chorske on March 30, 1996. Current Senators Thomas Chabot, Brady Tkachuk and Colin White hadn't been born yet. (Fred Chartrand/The Canadian Press)

It was also the last time the Senators missed the playoffs in back-to-back seasons — until now.

The Sens didn't only fall flat in the scoring department: you need to look all the way back to 1993-94 — the modern-era team's second season in the NHL — when Ottawa allowed 397 goals in 84 games to find a goals against record worse than this season's 302 in 82 games.

'Never want to be in last place'

At a season-end news conference Monday, interim head coach Mark Crawford said the team's defensive play and competitiveness need the most work.

"Obviously it was a difficult year ... but in some ways it was a real awakening, maybe, of our organization as well. Because you had the worst of the worst, probably, and I thought you saw a lot of what the future has in store," he said, citing the success of rookies like Brady Tkachuk, and the leadership of older players like Zack Smith.

Rookie winger Brady Tkachuk said the team can 'definitely learn' from its last-place finish. (Sean Kilpatrick/Canadian Press)

"You never want to be in last place, so I think that's something we can definitely learn from and not let happen again," Tkachuk said in a locker room interview.

"It definitely sucks for all of us. All of us want to win, and all of us are competitors and all pro."

"We knew we were going to do a lot of mistakes — we're a young group of guys — and we were willing to live with it, but obviously I think we all got our first year out of the way for most of the guys, and I think everybody's looking forward to having a good summer and doing what they have to do for them to come back next year and have a good year," added defenceman Thomas Chabot.

Poor attendance

It was a poor year up in the stands, too: 2018-19 saw fewer fans at the arena now known as Canadian Tire Centre than ever before.

In fact, the average attendance of 14,533, as compiled by HockeyDB.com, is the lowest it's been since — you guessed it — 1995-96, when the team attracted an average of 13,252 fans (the Senators moved to their current home from the smaller Civic Centre that January).

Interim head coach Marc Crawford said this season brought 'the worst of the worst,' but also glimpses of what the future has in store with rookie talent and senior leadership. (Sean Kilpatrick/Canadian Press)

This season, crowds dipped as low as 10,648 for a Feb. 12 game against the Carolina Hurricanes during a snowstorm. They topped out at 18,600 fans for two March games against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Consider this comparison: In 2013, with an average crowd of 19,408, the Senators placed sixth in the league in attendance. Now, a mere six years later, they're in 27th place.