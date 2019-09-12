Skip to Main Content
Borowiecki, Hainsey, Pageau named Ottawa Senators alternate captains
Ottawa·New

Borowiecki, Hainsey, Pageau named Ottawa Senators alternate captains

Two homegrown veterans and a new face will be the on-ice leaders for the Sens this season.

Training camp starts today for league's worst team last year

The Canadian Press ·
From left: Mark Borowiecki, Ron Hainsey and J-G Pageau will be the Ottawa Senators' alternate captains this season. There won't be a captain. (@Senators/Twitter)

Mark Borowiecki, Ron Hainsey and Jean-Gabriel Pageau will serve as alternate captains for the Ottawa Senators this season.

The Senators made the announcement Thursday as players reported for medicals and testing at training camp.

For the second season in a row, the Senators will not have a captain. Ottawa's most recent captain was Erik Karlsson, who was traded to the San Jose Sharks before last season.

Borowiecki and Pageau are homegrown Senators from Ottawa.

Borowiecki, a defenceman, has played 322 games with the Senators since making his debut in the 2011-12 season. Forward Pageau debuted with Ottawa the next season and has suited up for 368 games with the Senators.

Then-Pittsburgh Penguins' Ron Hainsey (65) checks Ottawa Senators' Jean-Gabriel Pageau (44) off the puck during the first period of Game 2 of the Eastern Conference final Monday, May 15, 2017. (Gene J.Puskar/Associated Press)

Hainsey signed with the Senators this summer after two seasons with the Toronto Maple Leafs. He has played 1,068 career NHL games on defence and is now on his seventh team.

Ottawa finished last season at the bottom of the NHL standings. It opens its pre-season on Tuesday in St. John's against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.