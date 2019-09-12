Borowiecki, Hainsey, Pageau named Ottawa Senators alternate captains
Training camp starts today for league's worst team last year
Mark Borowiecki, Ron Hainsey and Jean-Gabriel Pageau will serve as alternate captains for the Ottawa Senators this season.
The Senators made the announcement Thursday as players reported for medicals and testing at training camp.
For the second season in a row, the Senators will not have a captain. Ottawa's most recent captain was Erik Karlsson, who was traded to the San Jose Sharks before last season.
Borowiecki and Pageau are homegrown Senators from Ottawa.
Borowiecki, a defenceman, has played 322 games with the Senators since making his debut in the 2011-12 season. Forward Pageau debuted with Ottawa the next season and has suited up for 368 games with the Senators.
Hainsey signed with the Senators this summer after two seasons with the Toronto Maple Leafs. He has played 1,068 career NHL games on defence and is now on his seventh team.
Ottawa finished last season at the bottom of the NHL standings. It opens its pre-season on Tuesday in St. John's against the Toronto Maple Leafs.
