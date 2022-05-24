Most Ottawa Catholic schools with power will reopen Wednesday

Some schools in the Ottawa region will open again to staff and students for in-person learning on Wednesday, following a major storm that ravaged the region over the weekend.

School boards across Ottawa cancelled in-person and virtual classes on Tuesday because of power outages and damages caused by the derecho storm.

In an update to families sent Tuesday afternoon, Ottawa Catholic School Board (OCSB) leaders said all of the board's schools with power will reopen Wednesday morning.

"We will try to offer our students as typical a school day as possible," the update reads.

All schools without power will be closed for the day and there won't be remote learning. OCSB's two virtual schools — Blessed Carlo Virtual School and St. Josephine Virtual High School — will also remain closed Wednesday.

Wind caused damage to Castor Valley Elementary School's roof over the weekend. A worker is seen during the cleanup efforts Tuesday morning. (Francis Ferland/CBC)

Ottawa Catholic schools without power as of Tuesday afternoon were:

Catholic Education Centre.

Dr. F.J. McDonald.

Frank Ryan.

Our Lady of Peace.

Sacred Heart.

St. Andrew.

St. Bernard.

St. Daniel.

St. Gabriel.

St. Gemma.

St. Gregory.

St. Isidore.

St. Leonard.

St. Luke Nepean.

St. Michael - Corkery.

St. Michael - Ottawa.

St. Monica. (Closed to in-person learning for the rest of the week due to significant damage to the building.)

St. Mother Teresa.

St. Paul.

St. Philip.

St. Rita.

Meanwhile, the French Catholic school board in eastern Ontario, Conseil des écoles catholiques Centre-Est, has informed parents all of its schools with power will reopen Wednesday.

The only schools to remain closed due to having no power are:

École élémentaire catholique J.-L.-Couroux.

École élémentaire catholique Laurier-Carrière.

École élémentaire catholique Pierre-Elliott-Trudeau.

École élémentaire catholique Sainte-Bernadette.

École élémentaire catholique Terre-des-Jeunes.

No buses Wednesday

An OCSB spokesperson also said in an email the Ottawa Student Transportation Authority confirmed school buses won't run for any schools in the Ottawa area on Wednesday

"Should power outages continue, we will develop a plan to ensure continuity of learning," reads the OCSB update.