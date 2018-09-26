Parents, child-care providers bracing for 1-day teacher strike

Thousands of elementary and high school students in eastern Ontario will get an extra day off Thursday if a one-day strike by teachers with the Ontario Secondary School Teachers' Federation (OSSTF) goes ahead.

The job action, announced late last week, will leave many parents in the area scrambling to find last-minute child care.

The Ottawa-Carleton District School Board (OSCDSB), the Conseil des écoles publiques de l'Est de l'Ontario (CEPEO) and the Conseil des écoles catholiques du Centre-Est (CECCE) will close all schools Wednesday.

Ottawa Catholic School Board schools will remain open Wednesday because none of its employees belong to the OSSTF.

Other boards in the region are planning to close high schools only, while others are planning to keep all schools open. Parents are advised to check their board's website for the latest information.

While a different union represents public elementary school teachers in the province, OSSTF members include early childhood educators, clerical workers, maintenance and custodial employees, and other support staff at elementary schools.

Scramble for child care

The planned walkout has left some parents scrambling to make arrangements, according to Ottawa Carleton Assembly of School Councils (OCASC) co-chair Christine Moulaise.

"I have heard of other parents taking kids in if they can," said Moulaise, who's also on the parent council of her child's school in Kanata. "I have a feeling the community is going to pull together so ... the kiddos are provided for."

Moulaise is encouraging organizations that already provide after-school programs to consider offering all-day options for children with working parents.

Mary Tsai, executive director of the Glebe Neighbourhood Activities Group (GNAG), said the 45 spots it made available for Wednesday fill up within hours of being posted on the GNAG website.

"Our staff are right now at the community centre scrambling looking for backup staff in the event that they call for a strike on Wednesday," Tsai said.