Staff shortages, mask concerns loom over back-to-school excitement

Students heading back to school in Ontario aren't required to wear masks or physically distance, but pandemic staffing concerns continue to loom over eastern Ontario's French Catholic school board.

Marc Bertrand, director of education for Conseil des écoles catholiques du Centre-Est (CECCE), said isolation requirements are one of the reasons finding short-term substitute teachers hasn't been easy.

"If somebody were to contract COVID-19 they do need to isolate for five days, and so finding replacements for five days has been a challenge," he said.

Bertrand said long-term and regular positions have already been filled and the shortages aren't expected to lead to closed schools or classrooms.

But if the teacher shortages persist, Bertrand said teachers will have to be replaced with "staff that are not qualified on a day-to-day basis."

Symptom screening, better ventilation remains

Despite the dropped mask mandates, Bertrand said health measures are still in place including students self-screening for symptoms every morning and improved ventilation in the school.

"Masking is still permitted and we respect people's choices."

WATCH | Significantly fewer COVID restrictions in September 2022: Many students and staff glad to be back at school with fewer restrictions Duration 0:42 Marc Bertrand, director of education for Ottawa’s French Catholic school board, says students and staff are excited about returning to school with fewer restrictions and with sports and extracurricular activities resuming.

Aeri Kim said her son, a student at École élémentaire catholique Jean-Robert-Gauthier, still chooses to wear a mask.

"I think it's a little premature considering people still need to quarantine if they get COVID," she said.

Kim added she's waiting to see if COVID will ramp up again during the school year, especially during winter.

Back to normal

Not everyone has similar concerns. For some students, the return to school has been more exciting this time around.

Samantha Perreault is a Grade 12 student at École secondaire catholique Pierre-Savard. She said she welcomes not having to wear a mask during her graduating year, but respects the opinions of fellow classmates.

"It's your own personal choice. I think there's nothing wrong with wearing one, there's nothing wrong with not wearing one."

Grade 12 students Maya Ziade, Samantha Perreault and Maude Kenfack say they are all excited about easing pandemic restrictions as they wrap up high school. (Francis Ferland/CBC)

Maya Ziade, another Grade 12 student at that school, said it will be cool to have a normal year and she's looking forward to finishing high school with fewer pandemic restrictions.

"We can have a prom, we can hang together, we can have fun and then party and enjoy ourselves for our last year."