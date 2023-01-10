Students charged for antisemitic gestures, symbols at school

Ottawa police have charged two students at an unnamed school where they say students displayed a hate symbol and antisemitic language and gestures last month.

In a Tuesday afternoon news release, police said officers were investigating a Dec. 1 incident at a school on Greenbank Road north of West Hunt Club Road.

The accused are too young to be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, police said, adding the charges include public incitement of hatred, criminal harassment and mischief.

The area named by police includes Sir Robert Borden High School, where David Baker said his Jewish son was targeted with a swastika and taunted by four fellow students in a locker room on Dec. 1.

On Tuesday, Baker told CBC that police notified him that charges were being laid in connection with the incident involving his son.

Ottawa police didn't specify the school that's linked to these charges and the force has not yet responded to a request for comment after the charges were announced.