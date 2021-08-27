OCDSB pauses extracurriculars, assemblies this fall

There will be no in-person extracurriculars or indoor assemblies at Ottawa's largest school board this fall, and elementary students will stick to their cohorts when classes resume next month.

In a note sent to parents Thursday evening, Ottawa-Carleton District School Board (OCDSB) director of education Camille Williams-Taylor explained some of the COVID-19 rules that will be in place when classes resume Sept. 9.

According to the note, many of the English public school board's rules are more cautious than the latest guidance from the province, last updated Aug. 13.

Elementary students will stay with their cohorts all day, breaks included. The provincial guidance suggests cohorts can mix during breaks such as recess and lunch, as long as children from the different groups keep their distance.

Most secondary students will take four courses each semester, with two subjects per week. Lunch rules will vary by school.

According to the board, the high vaccination rate among secondary students influenced its decisions. Students who have opted to learn remotely will have a similar schedule to last year.

While Ontario allows in-person extracurricular activities, including sports, as long as certain precautions are taken, the OCDSB will not. Any extracurriculars this fall will be virtual.

OCDSB assemblies will be held outdoors or virtually, even though the province allows indoor assemblies as long as limits on gathering are observed.

Another change this fall: field trips will only take place if they're within walking distance. Under provincial rules, trips involving school buses are allowed as long as the seat behind the driver remains empty.

The board's special meeting to talk about stricter mask and vaccination rules, which was postponed earlier this week, has been rescheduled to 6 p.m. Tuesday.

The board is following other provincial guidance around daily self-screening for COVID-19 symptoms and mandatory masks for all but kindergarten students. The possibility of expanding screening and masking to kindergartners is on Tuesday's agenda.

Wiliams-Taylor said the board will release more information on ventilation. Ottawa Public Health will explain what happens if there's a positive test in a school, and principals will make other decisions about their individual schools.

The Ottawa Catholic School Board, Conseil des écoles publiques de l'Est de l'Ontario and Conseil scolaire de district catholique de l'Est ontarien have also given back-to-school updates this week.