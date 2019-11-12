No school buses in Ottawa, areas to the east and south

English schools in the Ottawa area are open, but many won't have transportation today.

After nearly 10 centimetres of snow fell before midnight at the Ottawa airport (and kept falling early this morning), the Ottawa Student Transportation Authority has cancelled buses and vans for the day.

So has Student Transportation of Eastern Ontario, which serves the Upper Canada District School Board (UCDSB) and the Catholic District School Board of Eastern Ontario (CDSBEO).

Some of the areas they cover have had closer to 15 centimetres of snow.

The Consortium de transport scolaire d'Ottawa (CTSO) has cancelled buses everywhere but Kingston, Pembroke and Renfrew County.

The Tri-Board agency, which covers the Kingston area, is cancelling routes on a case-by-case basis.

Buses in Renfrew County and the Outaouais are running.