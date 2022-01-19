School buses cancelled by weather, COVID-related driver shortage

There are more school bus cancellations to pass along Wednesday but this time, not all are for the weather.

The Ottawa Student Transportation Authority (OSTA), which manages English school buses in Ottawa, said in a news release Tuesday that more than 20 drivers told them over the weekend they wouldn't be coming back to work.

It said one of the reasons was the need to self-isolate because of COVID-19. It also mentioned that some of the drivers said they had permanently stopped driving for it.

OSTA, which has had a driver shortage for years, said Tuesday these new problems would affect 3,500 to 4,000 more students. It has a list of routes on its website.

Snow, ice, rain, melt, freeze in forecast

For the third day in a row, the weather is causing some school bus cancellations.

English and French buses are not running in the Belleville, Kingston and Trenton areas. They have also been cancelled for English schools in the Madawaska area. All schools are open.

January 19 2022 Due to current road conditions and the afternoon forecast of a winter mix all school transportation in Tri-Board is cancelled today. <a href="https://t.co/OTE2zfh9IZ">pic.twitter.com/OTE2zfh9IZ</a> —@triboardbus

The agency managing English school buses south and east of Ottawa, STEO, has warned of delays and local cancellations.

Kingston's forecast has about two centimetres of snow and a 60 per cent chance of rain under a high rising to 3 C by noon.

Ottawa and surrounding eastern Ontario communities are under an Environment Canada weather advisory calling for five to 10 centimetres of snow with a risk of freezing drizzle and then a quick freeze in the evening.

The capital's temperature is expected to go from -16 C at 6 a.m. to around zero at 6 p.m., then back down to -18 C by 6 a.m. Thursday.