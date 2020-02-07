School buses cancelled across eastern Ontario

All school buses in Ottawa and the surrounding area are cancelled today because of the snow.

Along with the capital, buses are not running again today in the Upper Canada District School Board and the Catholic District School Board of Eastern Ontario.

English schools in Renfrew County also don't have bus service, nor do those under Tri-Board in the Kingston and Belleville area.

The CTSO and CTSE transportation groups have cancelled all French school buses in the region.

Schools are still open.

Ottawa and areas to the east and south are under a snowfall warning today, with five to 10 more centimetres of snow expected atop snow that already fell overnight.

The Western Québec School Board's buses are running, but may be delayed.

More on boards in western Quebec will be added as they share updates.

There is already no school today for elementary students in the Limestone District School Board in the Kingston area because of a rotating strike.