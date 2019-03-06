Icy forecast cancels school buses in most of eastern Ontario

A freezing rain warning for most of the region is leading to a rare April round of school bus cancellations.

There's up to five millimetres of freezing rain expected for the Ottawa Valley and up to 15 millimetres for parts of western Quebec starting this morning.

It's led to school buses being cancelled for English schools in and around Ottawa on the Ontario side of the river.

No freezing rain is expected in the Kingston area and students at eastern Ontario's French school boards have a planned off day today.

There has been no word from western Quebec school boards.