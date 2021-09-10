Ottawa's largest school board to bring back mask mandate

Ottawa's largest school board is moving to again require students and staff to wear masks indoors amid a sixth wave of COVID-19 after the measure was dropped by the provincial government last month.

Eight trustees with the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board (OCDSB) voted in favour of a motion by River/Gloucester-Southgate trustee Mark Fisher. One trustee opposed the move and three abstained.

"We can't pick and choose when safety is important," Fisher said in defending his motion on Tuesday night.

The vote came three weeks after the province lifted most mask mandates and amid a resurgence of COVID-19 in Ottawa.

Rising wastewater signal far into record territory

The city has recently set records for the amount of coronavirus observed in local wastewater. Those levels are about three times higher than the previous record set in January 2022.

In a statement to CBC earlier this week, Ottawa Public Health said it strongly recommends people mask up indoors and supports measures to increase mask use.

"I think the situation in Ottawa over the last couple of weeks has changed considerably," Fisher said.

The school board, which represents over 70,000 elementary and high school students, had 113 self-reported COVID-19 cases among staff and students as of Tuesday, according to associate director of education Brett Reynolds.

Several trustees spoke of classes or schools being closed in their zones.

BREAKING: Trustees with the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board, the city's largest school board, have just voted in favour of reinstating masks in the district's schools. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ontario?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ontario</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottawa?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottawa</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottnews?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottnews</a> <a href="https://t.co/bJsIwNoJ0s">pic.twitter.com/bJsIwNoJ0s</a> —@gqinott

CHEO, eastern Ontario's children's hospital in Ottawa, had five patients with COVID-19 as of late Monday, all of whom were admitted for reasons other than COVID-19.

'More divisiveness'

Barrhaven/Knoxdale-Merivale trustee Donna Blackburn was the lone vote against Fisher's motion, saying masking isn't required in many other parts of society.

"I refuse to give people a false sense of security," she said.

"I think putting this in place will cause more people to wear masks," countered Rideau-Vanier/Capital trustee Lyra Evans, who voted in favour.

Innes/Beacon Hill-Cyrville trustee Sandra Schwartz, who abstained, said that while she's in favour of masking, she couldn't vote in favour of a motion she said can't be enforced, amounts to "window-dressing" and leads to division and distrust.

"There's no upside here, only more divisiveness and emotionally charged reactions," she said.

Start and end date TBD

Exactly when the move will start and end is unclear, as Fisher's motion did not include a start date nor criteria for lifting the mandate.

A spokesperson for the board said after the meeting that staff are developing an implementation plan and "will provide additional clarification shortly."

Asked about the start and end date on CBC Radio's Ottawa Morning Wednesday, board chair Lynn Scott said the board's next meeting is set for April 25, and she expects the board will hear from staff before that.

For now, Scott said she expects students without masks would be asked to put one on, "but if they didn't do it I'm not sure there could be any specific measure taken."

Even when mandates were previously in force, "enforcement was somewhat soft," Scott said. "Our kids need to be in school learning."

As for staff, if they fail to abide by what their employer requires they'd be subject to progressive discipline that could result in being placed on leave without pay, Scott said.

Previous motion failed in March

Tuesday night's meeting marked the second time in recent weeks that masking was front and centre at an OCDSB meeting.

Before the province lifted mask mandates on March 21, trustees considered extending mandatory masking until April 8 for kindergarten to Grade 12 but ultimately didn't have the votes to defy the province.

The March 14 motion failed to pass in a tie vote, with six opposed and six in favour.

Premier Doug Ford has spoken out against school boards wishing to go their own way on masking.

"The chief medical officer is the expert," Ford said last month, adding that Dr. Kieran Moore did his "due diligence" in ending the mask mandate. "Follow the direction of the chief medical officer, plain and simple. That's what we expect and hopefully they do that."

Moore said Monday masks are strongly recommended indoors, but it's not the time to bring back those mandates.

Ottawa Centre NDP MPP Joel Harden has called on Ford's government to reinstate masking, citing Ottawa's recent wastewater data.