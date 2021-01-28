4 people taken to hospital after stabbing at Salvation Army in downtown Ottawa

Ottawa police say one person has been arrested and several injured after a stabbing at the Salvation Army Ottawa Booth Centre in downtown Ottawa.

In a news release late Wednesday night, police said they are investigating the stabbing at the shelter, which is at 171 George St. in the ByWard Market.

Several police and paramedic vehicles were parked along the street earlier in the evening and investigators and patrol officers were on the scene.

Paramedics told Radio-Canada that four people were taken to a hospital's trauma centre by ambulance. There is no word yet on their condition.

Police said they are not looking for other suspects.