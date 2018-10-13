Ottawa's Twin Flames win big at Native American music awards

Ottawa duo Twin Flames won big Friday at the Native American Music Association Awards.

Indigenous artists Chelsey June and Jaaji came home with the awards for the best folk album of the year for Signal Fire and best duo.

The pair, who released their first self-titled album in 2015, were nominated for seven awards at the Niagara Falls, N.Y., gala, including best song of the year.

The seven nominations were the most for one artist in the nearly 20-year history of the awards.

"Just being nominated is an honour, especially in a very huge market in the United States. The Indigenous community in the United States is very big," Jaaji told CBC Radio's All In A Day on Tuesday before their big win.

"For us to be [contenders] in each category is all we could ever ask for."