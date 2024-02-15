Content
Ottawa's outdated 911 system holding up pilot to use taxis for patient transport

Months after a pilot project to help free paramedics from hospital backlogs was set to begin, there's still no word on when it could get approval from the Ontario Ministry of Health.

Chief says project will help free up paramedics stuck at 'jammed' hospitals

Elyse Skura · CBC News ·
A man in a uniform stands in front of an ambulance with his palms out and facing up.
Ottawa's paramedic Chief Pierre Poirier takes part in a news conference in November 2022. Poirier says he received word in the last few days that the province has questions about how a pilot program using taxis to transport some patients would work. (Jean Delisle/CBC)

Months after a pilot project to help free paramedics from hospital backlogs was set to begin, there's still no word on when it could get approval from the Ontario Ministry of Health — and the Ottawa Paramedic Service's chief says the city's outdated 911 system is at least partly to blame.

Ottawa paramedic Chief Pierre Poirier told CBC that in "the last few days," the province responded to the pilot program by asking city staff to take another look at its proposal. 

"It's been positive," he said. "They are supportive in certain scenarios, and what we're dealing with now is to work through the details." 

The Safe Alternate Transportation pilot would see paramedics send some patients to hospital in a cab, to avoid being held up in offloading delays for hours. This would only affect patients with less serious ailments.

"Hospitals are — it's probably not the most polite way of saying it — but they're jammed and they have a very difficult ability to provide a service in a timely manner," said Poirier. "We believe this is a viable option."

The program would be similar to one that's been underway in the Niagara region for years, but with one key exception: Patients there are triaged using the "medical priority dispatch system," a program Ottawa has been waiting decades to see implemented.  

A paramedic in uniform stands behind an open ambulance
The pilot program would help paramedics avoid the long waits to offload patients at overburdened hospitals. (Jean Delisle/Radio-Canada)

Triaged 'at the bedside'

Poirier called that difference "significant," and said he hopes to imitate Niagara's method "within the next year."

The City of Ottawa's current 911 system is from a time before cell phones and text messages, but is set to be replaced with next generation processes on Apr. 10. Poirier said it will take longer to become accredited.  

Until then, Poirier said Ottawa's taxi initiative would see patients triaged "at the bedside."

"That's why it's a little bit different [than in Niagara]. The ministry has had more concerns with what we're doing," he said. "We're working in partnership with them to find solutions." 

Poirier said this is an ongoing discussion and it's unclear when the pilot may be approved. 

Hannah Jensen, a spokesperson for the Ontario Ministry of Health, told CBC by email that the city's proposal is under review as an "unsolicited" application and, as such, the ministry's priority is to "ensure that the proposed changes maintain patient safety."

