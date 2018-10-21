Autumn is a special time in the Ottawa area, as the region becomes overrun with the vibrant hues of yellow, red and orange.

But as the temperatures begin to fall, so too will all those stunning leaves.

To keep this fall's beauty lingering awhile longer in our memories, we've asked local residents on Twitter to share their favourite photos with us.

A sample of the colourful leaves that have fallen across Ottawa over the past few weeks. (sfcricket/Twitter )

Gatineau Park is a popular location to check out the full fall spectrum. (Wahid Usmani/Twitter)

Bright orange pumpkins on display at Abbey Hill Farms on Bankfield Road in Manotick. (Jumpin’ Jack Flash/Twitter )

Ottawa's Parliament Hill in the fall. (Sammyweir2/Twitter)

There's been some rain recently, and the droplets provided a distinct texture to this fallen leaf. (Bianca Pilon McCartney/Twitter ‏ )

The vibrant fall colours are brightening up forests and hiking trails across the region. (Tina Lusignan/Twitter)

More fall colours captured from a classroom at Woodroffe High School. (Mylene Abi-Zeid/Twitter)

In this photo, fall colours frame a cyclist making their way along the Ottawa River pathway near Parliament Hill. (Twenty York Street/Twitter)

An aerial view of those warm autumn colours blanketing the town of Westport, Ont. (Laura Deeves/Twitter)

