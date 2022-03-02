Canada's capital shows clear signs of support for Ukraine
Mayor Jim Watson calls new signs in front of Russian Embassy a 'symbol of defiance'
In a show of solidarity and support for Ukraine and its people, the City of Ottawa has installed street signs reading "Free-Libre Ukraine" along Charlotte Street in the Sandy Hill neighbourhood — right in front of the Russian Embassy.
Eight yellow and blue signs — the colours of the Ukranian flag — went up along the street Wednesday afternoon.
"This is a small symbol of defiance," said Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson, who held the signs for a photo-op.
"Every single day a Russian employee goes into that building, they will be reminded with these signs looking down on them that they are engaged in war crimes, and an illegal war and an illegal invasion of a beautiful, peaceful country.
Watson said he has not spoken to anyone at the Russian Embassy and has no plans to contact anyone while the invasion is ongoing. He called the ambassador's earlier comments trying to justify the invasion as "nonsense."
"It was really disgraceful behaviour for a diplomat. So, I consider the ambassador and those people supporting the Russian government as persona non grata," he said.
"We're absolutely aghast and angry at this war crime that is being committed by Mr. Putin."
WATCH: Ottawa resident worried for family's safety as fighting intensifies in Ukraine:
Zelensky Boulevard
Beyond the street signs, NDP MP Charlie Angus has proposed renaming Charlotte Street to Zelensky Boulevard in a show of solidarity with Ukraine and President Volodymyr Zelensky.
"It's just a symbol, maybe, but what we've learned from the fight in Ukraine is that symbols really matter," said Angus.
"The symbol of President Zelensky, the symbol of Ukrainian people standing up to defend their democracy in the face of horrific levels of violence.
The MP said other countries might pay attention to the gesture if the Canadian capital renames the street.
"When you rename something in recognition of a worldwide struggle, you are giving a stronger sense of legitimacy."
With files from Stu Mills
