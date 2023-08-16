Ottawa-based Ross Video lays off 9% of global workforce amid slowing sales

Ross Video, a darling of Ottawa's technology sector, is laying off nine per cent of its global workforce after falling short of its sales projections.

The company creates platforms and manufactures tools for live event broadcasting equipment for major media companies, including CBC.

CEO David Ross said the company had hired more staff since the beginning of this year based on projected sales growth of 30 per cent, but in reality growth is closer to 15 per cent.

"It's not that the projects went away, they were delayed," Ross said.

The result is 140 employees, including workers at Ottawa head office and a manufacturing facility in Iroquois, Ont., were let go Tuesday.

"It was a tough day for everyone," Ross said

Ross Video has won four Emmy Awards, including most recently a Sports Emmy for their Olympic augmented reality technology.

Recent federal funding

The layoffs also come just two months after the federal government announced a $49 million investment from Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada (ISED) over five years into the company's project to create hybrid cloud event-production platforms.

The government announcement touted Ross Video as an intellectual property rich company and said those funds would go toward supporting over 1,900 full-time jobs across Canada and 1,700 student co-op placements.

Ross said the company's revised growth projection for this year matches the commitments it made under the Strategic Innovation Fund agreement, including expanding its workforce to that figure in five years.

"This is still the story of a company that's growing in staff, growing in sales, growing in exports and continuing to develop new technology," Ross said.

"From the point of view of what we promised the government and you could say the taxpayers, we're right on track."

ISED did not respond to CBC's request for comment by deadline.

Ross also said the family and employee-owned company is still moving toward an initial public offering (IPO).

"Downsizing this year, there's a cost associated with that so it doesn't make it look like 2024 is the right year for us to do an IPO. It looks like we're still on track for a 2025 IPO," he said.