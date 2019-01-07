Ottawa roofing company fined $80K for safety violations

An Ottawa roofing company has been fined $80,000 for health and safety violations after a fire at a job site that critically injured a worker last year.

The fire happened on July 5, 2017, and involved three employees of Ottawa Permanent Roofing Inc., who were installing a new roof on a two-storey home.

The workers were on the home's balcony when an adhesive caught fire. There was no fire extinguisher present and the workers had trouble getting out of harm's way.

Two workers caught fire and one suffered serious burns to their arms, legs and torso, according to the Ministry of Labour.

The company did not appear in court to defend itself in court. After the November trial, the $80,000 fine was imposed on Monday.